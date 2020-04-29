1 person dead after shooting in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday in Monongalia County.

The incident happened at about 12:45 a.m. on April 29, along Babbling Brook Road, which is off Tyrone Road, according to a press release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.

The release states that deputies and officers from the Morgantown Police Department went to the scene and found that a female at a home had been shot.

MON EMS took the female to Ruby Memorial Hospital, where she died, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies have not released the name of the victim. They have not made an arrest in the incident, according to the press release.

The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with information calls 304-291-7218 to report it.