UPDATE: 1 person charged after shooting incident in Elkins

UPDATE (9/23/20 12:11 p.m.):

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Elkins Police Department has charged a man with wanton endangerment after a shooting incident Tuesday evening.

William Schmuff

William Schmuff III, 54, of Elkins, is accused of shooting Joshua Pierce at the Four Seasons Motel on Harrison Avenue.

According to a criminal complaint, police went to the motel for a shots fired complaint, when they found a .380 shell casing in the parking lot, along with a bag containing a substance believed to be marijuana.

Officers then spoke with Pierce, who said Schmuff fired a gun at him during an argument. A witness stated that Schmuff saw two men and stated, “What you guys going to whip my ass,” at which time one of the men pulled out a knife, according to the complaint. The witness then got a gun that Schmuff took and started shooting.

Police said they went door-to-door at the motel and learned that Schmuff had either been staying in his vehicle in the parking lot, near apartment 18, or had been staying in apartment 18.

Officers spoke with a woman inside the apartment, who gave consent to search it. At that time, police found Schmuff in the bathroom, according to the complaint.

Also in the bathroom, police said officers found a substance, believed to be methamphetamine, in the trash can, along with a box for a digital scale and bags similar to ones containing the suspected methamphetamine.

Police then got a search warrant for the apartment, and they found a .380 round lying on some clothes near a table, according to the complaint. Officers also found two more bags inside a cigarette pack that had a white crystal-like substance in them, along with 11 empty bags. They also recovered a black digital scale inside a nightstand drawer.

Police said the suspected methamphetamine weighed a combined 6.72 grams.

Police said after conducting a gunshot residue test on Schmuff and the witness who gave him the gun, officers took Schmuff to the police department for processing. During a search as Schmuff was entering Tygart Valley Regional Jail, staff members found five .380 rounds on him.

Schmuff is charged with wanton endangerment and possession with intent to deliver.

ORIGINAL STORY (9/22/20 8:08 p.m.):

One person is in police custody after a shooting incident in Elkins on Tuesday evening.

According to Elkins Police Chief Bennett, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Harrison Avenue and Robert E. Lee Avenue in Elkins at 6:45 p.m.

Chief Bennett explained that no injuries have been reported at this time and a suspect is in custody.

Officers are on the scene and collecting evidence at this time. Stay with 12 News as we will continue to provide additional information about the situation as it becomes available.