1 person injured after stabbing incident in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Thursday, one male was injured in a stabbing incident in Marion County.

Fairmont Police Chief, Steve Shine, told 12 News that a 51-year-old male was stabbed in the back on the 700 block of Walnut Avenue located in Fairmont.

Chief Shine confirmed a 26-year-old male who was involved in the stabbing was the son of the victim’s girlfriend.

The cause of the stabbing is unknown and there is no word on any arrests. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

