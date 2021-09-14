1 person injured after stabbing incident in the High Street area of Morgantown Tuesday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — One person has been injured as the result of a stabbing in the High Street area of Morgantown on Tuesday.

According to a release sent out by the Morgantown Police Department, a stabbing incident was reported at 7:48 p.m. on Sept. 13 at 364 High Street in Morgantown.

When officers arrived on scene they made contact with a male victim who had “apparent stab wounds to the leg and back,” and at that time, first aid was rendered to the man and he was then transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital via Mon County EMS, the release states.

Witnesses at the scene provided a description of multiple individuals fleeing from the area at the time of the incident; however, the Morgantown Police Department asks anyone with information about the incident to call the detective unit at (304) 284-7454 or the anonymous tip line at (304) 284-7520.