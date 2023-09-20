MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Officers with the Morgantown Police Department are currently searching for multiple subjects in relation to a shooting incident that happened late Wednesday.

According to a release from the Morgantown Police Department, at about 7:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, officers responded to a shots fired call at 1993 Water Street.

When officers arrived, they said they spoke with a male who had received gunshot wounds to his hand and back. They then spoke with witnesses who said they saw a person running toward the downtown area. This person was described as a “black male with dreadlock-style hair wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt.”

Additional witnesses said the shooter was later seen leaving in a black sedan that resembled a Volkswagen Jetta, and that they saw another person of interest flee the area, the release said. That person of interest is described as a light-skinned black male wearing an orange t-shirt.

The victim was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The Morgantown Police Department is asking anyone with additional information about this incident to contact it at 304-284-7454.