UPDATE: Woman charged in May 13 stabbing incident in Clarksburg

UPDATE (5/19/2021 2:49 p.m.):

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after a stabbing incident on Jefferson Street in Clarksburg.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Clarksburg Police Department, on May 13, Hesper Johnson, 22, of Clarksburg, “was determined through the course of investigation based upon victim statements and CCTV security footage to have unlawfully stabbed [a victim] during an incident on Jefferson Street.

During the incident, Johnson stabbed the victim “with a knife in the upper left leg causing a severe, deep laceration,” officers said.

As a result of the incident, the victim was transported to a hospital for treatment, and “based upon review of video surveillance,” officers were able to “determine that Johnson stabbed [the victim] with the malicious intent to maim, disfigure, disable or kill,” according to the complaint.

Johnson has been charged with malicious assault.

ORIGINAL (5/13/2021 1:33 p.m.):

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — One person has been transported to United Hospital Center as the result of a stabbing incident on Jefferson Street in Clarksburg.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, a call of a dispute between two people came in from the area of Jefferson Street in Clarksburg.

When officers arrived, they found that a victim had received a stab wound to the leg during the dispute, and the victim was transported to UHC, in Bridgeport, as a result of injuries, according to the comm center.

An investigation, by the Clarksburg Police, into the incident is still ongoing at this time, and no further details have been released.