BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Friday, May 5, Upshur County announced that 10 people were arrested after authorities executed several search warrants after a “lengthy investigation” for distribution of narcotics.

According to a release from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, 16 search warrants were executed for a total of 10 arrests. All were made without incident. The release also said that one additional warrant was obtained and that a small amount of narcotics were located.

Those who were arrested can be found below. Some mugshots and information are no longer listed on the West Virginia Division of Corrections website.

David Mark Payne

Emily Sierra Nolan

Thad Richard Marsh

Corey Shayne Bender

Danny Allen Tenney

Greg Tenney

Emily Nolan: 28 | Tygart Valley Regional Jail | $30,000 cash-only bond

Danny Tenney Jr: 30 | Tygart Valley Regional Jail | $100,000 cash-only bond

Kevin Cline: Unavailable

Corey Bender: 30 | Tygart Valley Regional Jail | $50,000 cash-only bond

David Payne: 65 | Tygart Valley Regional Jail | $100,000 cash-only bond

“Brain” Shaw: Unavailable

James Breedon: Unavailable

Thad Marsh: 31 | Tygart Valley Regional Jail | $1,000,000 cash-only bond

Allen Wolford: Unavailable

Greg Tenney: According to a criminal complaint obtained by 12 News on Friday, Tenney was charged after transporting drugs from Randolph County to Upshur County and was included in the release.

All of the above suspects were registered on the West Virginia Division of Corrections website on Friday except for Greg Tenney who was registered on Thursday.

Members from the Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, as well as First Sergeant Simmons, Sergeants Shingler Tallman and Chumley, Sheriff Coffman and deputies from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office and Sergeant Rich of the West Virginia State Police all executed the search warrants.

No other information about the incident has been released to the public at this time. Stick with 12 News for updates.