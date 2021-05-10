10th domino falls in Morgantown drug ring case

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Michigan man has admitted to his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy in the Morgantown area, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

In front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi, Schuyler Davis, 31 of Detroit, pleaded guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting the Distribution of Fentanyl.” Davis admitted to working with another to sell fentanyl in August 2019 in Monongalia County.

Davis faces up to 20 years of in federal prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force and the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Davis was one of 17 people indicted, in September 2020, for their roles in the drug ring. In late April, co-defendant Andrew Benson also pleaded guilty. To date, 10 of the 17 indicted have either pleaded guilty and/or been sentenced.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.