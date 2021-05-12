11 down, 6 to go in Morgantown federal drug case

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The eleventh member of a Morgantown drug ring has admitted to his role in the drug trafficking conspiracy, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Kenneth Burns

Kenneth Burns, 34 of Morgantown, pleaded guilty, in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi, to one count of “Unlawful Use of Communication Facility.” Burns admitted to using a phone to help sell fentanyl, cocaine base, and heroin in March 2020 in Monongalia County.

Burns faces not more than four years of federal prison time and a fine of not more than to $250,000.

Burns was one of 17 people indicted, in September 2020, for their roles in the drug ring. Earlier this week, co-defendant Schuyler Davis, of Detroit, also pleaded guilty, while Andrew Benson did so as well, in late April. Eight others, involved in the ring, have pleaded guilty and/or been sentenced.

Burns is being held in the Central Regional Jail.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, and the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.