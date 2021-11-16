ELKINS, W.Va. – Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney Michael Parker has released the names of 13 additional people indicted by a grand jury in October, whose identities were previously sealed. In late October, indictments against 32 people were revealed.

The latest indictments are tied to a recent major drug bust, known as Operation Tarnished Ridge, investigated by federal, state and local members of the Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force. The round-up, across Barbour and Randolph counties, included 21 people facing federal charges and 20 facing state charges.

The now unsealed indictments are against:

Kevin Parrack, 37, three counts of delivery of a controlled substance and one count of conspiracy

Bradley Parrack, 36, three counts of delivery of a controlled substance and one count of conspiracy

Brooke Phares, 29, three counts of delivery of a controlled substance

Christopher Lothes, 24, three counts of delivery of a controlled substance and one count of possession of fentanyl

Corbin Chewning, 27, one count of delivery of a controlled substance and one count of conspiracy

Craig Currence, 41, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance

Josue Mateo Bonilla, 38, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and one count of delivery of an imitation controlled substance and separately, one count of delivery of a controlled substance and one count of conspiracy

Kevin Pressley, 35, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of conspiracy

Timothy Lipscomb, 30, three counts of delivery of a controlled substance

Danielle Satterfield, 33, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and one count of conspiracy

David Stottlemyer, 39, three counts of delivery of a controlled substance

Isaac Nelson, 30, three counts of delivery of a controlled substance

Timothy Taylor, 38 of Elkins, four counts of delivery of a controlled substance and one count of conspiracy

All but Taylor were arraigned in Randolph County Circuit Court on Tuesday. All but Taylor are being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail. Kevin Parrack, Lothes, Currence and Mateo Bonilla are all being held without bond. Phares’ bail is set at $80,000; while Bradley Parrack and Pressley have bail set at $40,000; Lipscomb, Satterfield, Stottlemyer and Nelson all have bail set at $30,000 and Chewning’s bail is set at $20,000.

Taylor remains at large. There is a warrant for his arrest and anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts should call 304-636-2000.