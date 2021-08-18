14 arrested after prostitute sting operation on Charleston’s West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — 14 people were arrested on Monday after Charleston Police conducted a prostitution sting.

Police said the sting started after citizen complaints and concerned business owners on the West Side.

According to Sgt. McConihay and the detectives from the CPD Special Enforcement Unit, authorities were able to utilize a reverse operation where they focused on those seeking prostitutes. Police said reversal stings effectively address the immediate crime, and they deter those who come into Charleston looking for prostitutes because of the public record that comes with a soliciting or engaging in prostitution arrest.

This prostitution sting resulted in four people being arrested for engaging in prostitution, seven for enticing for the purpose of prostitution, two for loitering for prostitution, one for obstructing, and one for simple possession of marijuana.

Those arrested in the sting operation include:

Judy McNeal, 60, of Charleston, for engaging in prostitution

Lisa Moss, 47, of Dunbar, for two counts of engaging in prostitution

Selena Norton, 23, of Charleston, for engaging in prostitution

Tiffany Freeman, 27, of Charleston, for engaging in prostitution

Johnathan Lee Williams, 33, of Charleston, for enticing for prostitution

Jamar H. Hunter: 35, of Charleston, for enticing for prostitution and obstructing

Javier Grajales Gomez, 40, of Charleston, for enticing for prostitution

Sammy D. Dalton, 69, of Harts enticing for prostitution

Perry J. Davis: 22, of Charleston, for enticing for prostitution

Taylor M. Gwinn-Bowles: 24, of Charleston, for enticing for prostitution

James E. Foster: 61, of Charleston, for enticing for prostitution

Ahmet Cercer: 38, of Charleston, for loitering for prostitution

William C. Anderson: 67, of Ravenswood, for loitering for prostitution

Anthony Clarence Hunter: 32, of Charleston, for simple possession of marijuana

The Special Enforcement Unit will conduct more of these stings in the future, and they will branch out into other parts of Charleston.