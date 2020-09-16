16 people in custody in federal drug bust, Marshals look for Morgantown suspect

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Seventeen people are facing federal drug distribution charges following a one-count indictment, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Sixteen of the defendants were arrested in a multi-agency operation on Tuesday, Powell said.

Those charged and arrested for conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine base are:

Alonzo Travis, 27, of Detroit, Michigan

Tyron Adams, 26, of Detroit, Michigan

Darius Wade, 26, of Grosse Pointe, Michigan

Willie Clark, 27, of Warren, Michigan

Schuyler Davis, 30, of Detroit, Michigan

Kyle Martin, 33, of Morgantown

Kenneth Burns, 34, of Morgantown

Jeremy Hamlin, 41, of Morgantown

Donald Noel Smith, 41, of Oakland, Maryland

Alyssa Demus, 30, of Fairmont

Candis Sanders, 38, of Morgantown

Daniel McClung, 40, of Morgantown

Daniel Meadows, 49, of Morgantown

Andrew Benson, 34, of Morgantown

Larry Bruce Heaster, 55, of Morgantown

Lance Smith, 46, of Confluence, Pennsylvania

The U.S. Marshals are looking for information leading to the arrest of Candice Marie Adams, 40, of Morgantown. Anyone with information on Adams’ whearabouts asked to contact the U.S. Marshal Service at 304-623-0486.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force and the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.