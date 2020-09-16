16 people in custody in federal drug bust, Marshals look for Morgantown suspect

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Seventeen people are facing federal drug distribution charges following a one-count indictment, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.
Sixteen of the defendants were arrested in a multi-agency operation on Tuesday, Powell said.
Those charged and arrested for conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine base are:
Alonzo Travis, 27, of Detroit, Michigan
Tyron Adams, 26, of Detroit, Michigan
Darius Wade, 26, of Grosse Pointe, Michigan
Willie Clark, 27, of Warren, Michigan
Schuyler Davis, 30, of Detroit, Michigan
Kyle Martin, 33, of Morgantown
Kenneth Burns, 34, of Morgantown
Jeremy Hamlin, 41, of Morgantown
Donald Noel Smith, 41, of Oakland, Maryland
Alyssa Demus, 30, of Fairmont
Candis Sanders, 38, of Morgantown
Daniel McClung, 40, of Morgantown
Daniel Meadows, 49, of Morgantown
Andrew Benson, 34, of Morgantown
Larry Bruce Heaster, 55, of Morgantown
Lance Smith, 46, of Confluence, Pennsylvania
The U.S. Marshals are looking for information leading to the arrest of Candice Marie Adams, 40, of Morgantown. Anyone with information on Adams’ whearabouts asked to contact the U.S. Marshal Service at 304-623-0486.
The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force and the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.