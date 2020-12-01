16-year-old charged with arson; 5 attempted murder charges forthcoming after fire in Grafton, police say

GRAFTON, W.Va. – According to a release from the Grafton Police Department, a 16-year-old juvenile who has been charged with arson will also be charged with five counts of attempted murder following a structure fire in Grafton on Sunday.

In the release, officers stated that the Grafton Fire and Police departments responded to the scene of a residential structure fire on Robley Street in Grafton on Sunday, November 29, at approximately 1:16 a.m. Officers said that following an initial investigation, the fire was determined to be suspicious.

On Monday, both departments returned to the scene of the fire with the WV State Fire Marshal’s Office, according to the release. Officers said the Fire Marshal determined the likely cause of the fire to be arson.

The release stated that the investigation led the Grafton Police Department to charge a 16-year-old juvenile with arson. Officers said five counts of attempted murder charges will be forthcoming against the juvenile suspect. The suspect was transported to a detention facility to await a hearing.