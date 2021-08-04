17-year-old pleads guilty to attempted murder and arson charges stemming from Nov. 2020 incident in Grafton

GRAFTON, W.Va. — A teenager has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an arson incident from Nov. 2020 in Grafton.

According to the Taylor County Prosecutor’s Office, Logan Workman, 17, of Grafton, pleaded guilty to the charges of first-degree arson and attempted murder before Taylor County Circuit Judge Alan Moats on Tuesday.

Despite Workman’s age, due to the seriousness of the charges, the Taylor County Prosecutor’s Office pursued charging him as an adult, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The charge of first-degree arson carries a definite sentence of 2-20 years, while the charge of attempted murder carries a potential 3-15 years. A sentencing date has yet to be set, the prosecutor’s office said.

