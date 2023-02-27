CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fentanyl, crystal meth and cash are just a few of the things that were confiscated during a drug bust in Harrison County.

On Feb. 27, Clarksburg Police Department SWAT Team and The Harrison County Drug Task Force found “over $170,000 in cash, 140 grams of presumed fentanyl, 25 grams of presumed crystal meth, and one Glock handgun” while executing a search warrant in the Suan Terrace neighborhood of Clarksburg, near Nutter Fort, according to a Clarksburg Police Department Facebook post.

The drug bust also resulted in the arrest of one subject with “additional arrests are expected during this ongoing investigation,” the post said.

Clarksburg Police Department Detective Division, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Bridgeport Police Department and Harrison County EMS assisted.