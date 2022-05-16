UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va. – A 19-year-old was arrested over the weekend after he was pulled over while driving a stolen truck.

Anthony Fisher

According to a criminal complaint, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department tried to pull over an orange Chevrolet truck that didn’t have a registration. The driver sped away, spurring a police chase that spanned Gaines Road, Roby Road and Salem Ridge Road.

The truck broke down on Guy Hardman Road, according to the complaint, and the driver ran away into the woods. A K9 with the Buckhannon Police Department responded and helped find the driver, 19-year-old Anthony Fisher of Braxton County.

According to the complaint, the truck had been reported stolen on Friday in Webster County.

FIsher has been charged with a whole string of felonies, including fleeing with reckless indifference, fleeing while driving under the influence and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Fisher is being held at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with a bail amount of $40,000, cash-only.