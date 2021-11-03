2 additional individuals charged in connection with multi-state kidnapping, murder of Maryland man

OAKLAND, Md. — Two additional individuals have been charged in connection with the multi-state kidnapping and murder of a Maryland man.

Alexandra Abbott

According to a press release sent out by the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Shaffer, 35; and Alexandra Abbott, 30, both of Eglon were taken into custody after warrants were issued for their arrest as a result of an investigation into the Oct. 13 murder of Jimmy Barkley, 45.

Adam Shaffer

Shaffer was taken into custody on Oct. 29 and being held in the Garrett County Detention Center without bond, and Abbott was brought in on Nov. 2 and is currently awaiting a bond hearing, the release states.

They are both charged with kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing and further arrests are forthcoming. Those with information are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 301-334-1911 or 304-329-1611.