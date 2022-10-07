ROCK CAVE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two women have been arrested in connection to the case where 80 dogs were seized from a single-wide trailer in Upshur County earlier this week.

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, Upshur County Animal Control and Lewis County Animal Control seized the dogs while executing a search warrant on suspicion of unlicensed breeding of dogs and failure to pay dog taxes. The dogs were being kept in “deplorable conditions,” according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a press release from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office sent Friday, Rebecca Clark, 41, and Denise Clark, 61, were both arrested Thursday and charged with one count each of Animal Cruelty, Operating an Unregistered Kennel and Conspiracy.

Both of them were arraigned and released on a $5,000 bond each.