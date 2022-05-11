BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Two people have been charged after task force officers perform a controlled buy at a Sheetz in Upshur County.

On May 8, members of the Mountain Lakes Drug and Violent Crime Task Force arranged a controlled purchase of four heroin stamps in Buckhannon, according to a criminal complaint.

Savanna Zirkle

On that date, the undercover task force member met with Savanna Zirkle, 19, of Buckhannon, at the Sheetz parking lot “for $80 dollars,” task force members said.

When the undercover task force members approached the passenger side door of the vehicle Zirkle was in, she “immediately recognized him and informed him the deal was no good,” according to the complaint.

Rickey Currence

At that point, task force members attempted to speak with the vehicle’s driver, identified as Rickey Currence, 41, who “immediately got out and began to flee on foot despite being told to stop,” task force members said.

After task force members detained Currence, they seized two bundles of heroin and 10 heroin stamps, totaling 16 stamps. As Currence was being detained, Zirkle got out of the vehicle and started running into the woods behind the Sheetz, according to the complaint.

Task force members then detained Zirkle while she was in the water and saw four heroin stamps floating which were the same as those seized from Currence, task force members said.

Currence and Zirkle have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.