CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people were arrested after a drug bust in Clarksburg’s Glen Elk neighborhood on Friday.

The search warrant which led to the bust was executed by the Clarksburg Police Department SWAT Team and The Greater Harrison Drug Task Force.

According to a Facebook post from the Clarksburg Police Department, law enforcement found “6 grams of presumed fentanyl, 50 stamps of the same substance, scales and cash.”

Walter Tinker and Gloria Martin have been charged with “Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Conspiracy and Delivery of a Controlled Substance within 1000 feet of School.” Both were taken to North Central Regional Jail after being unable to post bond, according to the post.

The Clarksburg Police Department Detective Division, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Bridgeport Police Department and Harrison County EMS also assisted.