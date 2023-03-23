FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fairmont Police have released additional information about a shooting death that happened in Fairmont early Thursday morning.

According to a press release, Fairmont Police responded to a reported shooting in a vehicle at the Fairmont Hills Apartment on Cleveland Avenue just before 3 a.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Clayton Peck, of Frostburg, Maryland, over an embankment and dead from a gunshot wound.

Police said that during investigation they found that Leo Ginty, 18 of Frostburg, and Peck, traveled from Maryland to Fairmont, West Virginia to sell marijuana. During a transaction at the complex, Peck was shot and killed.

Ginty was found driving the suspect vehicle on Cleveland Avenue right after the shooting; he was the sole occupant, police said. During a search of the vehicle, police found “a large quantity of marijuana” and “other evidence” that was seized.

The release said that evidence from that vehicle and from the scene led officers to believe that Zeighshawn Meade, 18, was the shooter; he was later arrested at what officers called “a North Side home.”

“This was a targeted attack,” said the release. Meade has been charged with first degree murder, and Ginty has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Officers said that additional charges and arrests are pending and that Peck’s body will be sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston for autopsy.

Anyone with additional information about those involved or the shooting should call the Fairmont Police Detective Division at 304-366-2217.