CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A high speed chase took place Saturday afternoon in Harrison County.

The chase started near the Staples located on Emily Drive at around 12:20 p.m. this afternoon and later ended near mile marker 122 on I-79 northbound with the driver and passenger both in custody.

According to the Harrison County Communications Center, there is uncertainty as to why the chase started at this time. The center also said that the driver’s vehicle caught fire on I-79, which forced them to get out of their vehicle. The driver sustained minor injuries.

The Clarksburg Police Department is investigating the situation, and they were assisted by state police, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Bridgeport Police Department.

The names of the driver and passenger aren’t being released at this time.

The video below shows the end of the chase.