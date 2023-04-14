BELINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people were arrested after law enforcement found two young children unattended and playing in the road in Barbour County.

On April 13, troopers with the Barbour County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were notified of two children playing in the road at the intersection of Industrial Park Avenue and Marion Street in Barbour County, according to a criminal complaint.

Breanna Gill

When troopers arrived “approximately 10 minutes later,” the children, who were most likely 4 to 5 years in age, “were still playing out in the roadway,” according to the complaint. Troopers said that they asked the children “where they lived and what their parents’ names were, but could not get an answer.”

At that point, the children were placed in troopers’ cruiser while troopers spoke with the Barbour County Communications Center and asked if there were “any missing children complaints, at which time they advised ‘no’,” according to the complaint.

William Miller

Approximately five minutes later, troopers made contact with Breanna Gill, 22, of Belington, who said that two children under her care were missing. She told troopers that she and William Miller, 34, of Belington, “were watching the children play in the yard, at which time they both went into the house to get a drink,” but “when they returned outside, the children were gone,” troopers said.

Troopers noted the children were found a quarter mile away from the home where they had last been seen, according to the complaint.

Gill and Miller have each been charged with two counts of child neglect creating risk of injury. They are being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.