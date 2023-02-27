CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Two women were arrested in Clarksburg Friday after officers found drugs and a large denomination of cash during a traffic stop.

According to a criminal complaint, on Feb. 25, police pulled over a gray Dodge truck that had failed to stop before turning at a stop sign on N. 13th Street.

After pulling over on Sycamore Street, “the driver could not find his proof of insurance but he did provide his ID,” the complaint said.

Yemaya Hughes Shayla Jackson

A police K-9 detected the presence of drugs within the vehicle and two females that were sitting in the back seat of the vehicle, Yemaya Hughes and Shayla Jackson, were searched.

According to police, Hughes possessed a baggy containing methamphetamine, a separate baggy containing cocaine and another baggy containing marijuana. Jackson claimed a purse which was found to contain $1000 and a baggy of marijuana.

“There is evidence that both individuals had direct knowledge of the drugs and currency and were conspiring together,” the complaint said.

Both individuals were arrested for Possession with Intent to Deliver and Conspiracy and are currently housed in North Central Regional Jail.