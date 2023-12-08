FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people were arrested after drugs were found in a home where a 7-year-old lived, including on a nightstand where the child’s clothes were stored.

On Dec. 7, officers with the Fairmont Police Department were contacted by Child Protective Services about an altercation between two individuals while a 7-year-old child was present, according to a criminal complaint.

Monique Parks

When officers were en route, they were informed that Monique Parks, 34, of Fairmont had “told the 7-year-old child to grab her gun and call the police,” officers said.

When officers arrived at the residence, they met with Vincent Dudley, 32, of Fairmont, and officers “could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the residence,” which resulted in officers and CPS workers entering the residence, according to the complaint.

Vincent Dudley

Officers noted that “[t]here was still a strong odor of marijuana in the residence,” as well as a set of electronic scales with marijuana residue on it; CPS workers spoke with the 7-year-old child during that time, and the juvenile stated that “there was a firearm in the residence several times,” officers said.

When officers spoke with Parks, she “confirmed that there is a firearm inside of a drawer in her bedroom,” so officers then performed a search of the residence, according to the complaint.

During the search, officers located a set of electronic scales with marijuana, ash and burnt “marijuana blunts on it,” as well as 3 ounces of marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms on a nightstand “that also contained the child’s clothing,” officers said.

Additionally, officers did find a Glock 43, loaded with rounds and “easily accessible to the child,” as well as mags of marijuana “within close proximity to the child’s toys,” according to the complaint.

Parks and Dudley have been charged with child neglect. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail.