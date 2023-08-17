TERRA ALTA, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people were arrested in a Preston County case where drugs were allegedly transported from West Virginia to Maryland.

William Lewis

According to a criminal complaint, deputies in Garrett County, Maryland conducted a traffic stop on Tuesday, Aug. 15 on a vehicle driven by William Lewis, 25, of Terra Alta, West Virginia, after law enforcement witnessed a drug deal. Although deputies were able to confirm Lewis’ identity, he fled into West Virginia, according to the complaint.

On the same day, “another incident transpired” in West Virginia where Preston County Sheriff’s deputies learned from passengers of Lewis’ vehicle that he and Brittany Prunty, 32, were at a home in Terra Alta, the complaint said.

Brittany Prunty

After obtaining a search warrant, deputies searched the home on Burnside Camp Road, which is less than a mile from the Maryland state line, and located both suspects who “were found to be in possession of approximately 5.5 grams of fentanyl and 49.37 grams of methamphetamine,” the complaint said. Deputies said that the drugs were packaged and weighed.

Both Lewis and Prunty are facing felony drug charges; Lewis is charged with transporting a controlled substance into the state, and Prunty is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $150,000 bail each.