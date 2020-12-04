2 arrests made in separate arson cases in Monongalia and Taylor counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Investigators from the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office have arrested suspects in separate arson cases in Monongalia and Taylor counties, according to a press release.

Officials explained that Amber McKinney, 23, has been charged with first-degree arson after she allegedly set fire to an apartment in a barn at 52 Nuce Lane in Morgantown on November 2. McKinney is currently being held in the North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $10,000.

In the Taylor County case, officials explained that the arson and attempted murder charges allege a 16-year-old male started a November 29 fire at a Grafton residence.

Investigators determined that that fire’s cause was arson. Following their interview with the juvenile, he was arrested. He is detained at a Bureau of Juvenile Services facility, according to Fire Marshals.