2 Barbour County residents accused of smoking meth near 3-year-old child

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Two Barbour County residents have been accused of smoking methamphetamine while a three-year-old child was in the room.

A criminal complaint filed by the Philippi Police Department stated that officers seized a video surveillance unit during a drug investigation at a residence on White Oak Lane in Philippi on November 25, 2019. The complaint stated officers acquired a search warrant for the device and retrieved the data from it.

Officers said the video recordings showed that on November 7 between 12:32 a.m. to 1:20 a.m., four adults, including Nathaniel Mayle, 44, and Shanna Mayle, 33, both of Philippi smoking methamphetamine from a glass pipe while a three-year-old child was in the room for approximately 58 minutes.

The complaint stated that on several occasions, the footage showed the adults smoking methamphetamine with the child beside the adults and secondhand smoke being exhaled in the vicinity of the child and directly at the child.

Nathaniel Mayle and Shanna Mayle have been charged with child abuse creating risk of injury, according to court documents. Both individuals are being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $15,000 bail. It is unknown at this time if the other two adults involved in this incident will be facing charges.