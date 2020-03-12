2 Belington residents charged after deputies find drugs while executing search warrant

BELINGTON, W.Va. — Two Belington residents are in custody after deputies find drugs while executing a search warrant on their home.

David Hedrick

On March 11, deputies with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at a residence on North Beverly Pike in Belington, according to a criminal complaint.

During the search, deputies, along with West Virginia State Police troopers made contact with David Hedrick, 52, of Belington, in the front living room, where they also saw narcotics and other paraphernalia, deputies said.

In the same room as Hedrick, deputies said they found two glass pipes, two sets of digital scales, multiple bags, multiple hypodermic needles and a small blue container with a white crystal-like substance inside of it; the substance was presumed to be methamphetamine and had an approximate weight of 4.14 grams.

Also during the search, deputies made contact with another of the home’s residents, Patricia Noel, 38, of Belington, who was in a bedroom, according to the complaint. While searching the room, deputies said they found a syringe with a clear substance inside of it which tested positive for methamphetamine.

Patricia Noel

In the bedroom, deputies said they also found a small bag containing 0.7 grams of presumed methamphetamine, another bag with 23.92 grams of presumed methamphetamine, a set of digital scales, two bags with hypodermic needles inside and multiple empty bags.

During her Miranda interview, Noel told officers the bag with 23.92 grams of presumed methamphetamine was “bad dope,” and that it was cut with “another substance used to mix with methamphetamine,” according to the complaint.

Hedrick and Noel are charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a felony. Noel has additionally been charged with possession with intent to deliver a counterfeit substance. Hedrick and Noel are both being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.