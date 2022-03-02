BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Two people have been charged after deputies found meth during a traffic stop in Bridgeport.

On March 1, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were traveling on W.Va. Rt. 50 when they saw a white Ford F250 with an expired registration sticker which, when ran, returned to a 2002 Ford F350, according to a criminal complaint.

Amber Snyder

When the vehicle arrived at the BFS on Rt. 50, deputies performed a traffic stop and made contact with the vehicle’s occupants, identified as Mark Reed, 35; and Amber Snyder, 35, both of Bridgeport, deputies said.

Initially, Snyder gave a false identity which Reed agreed was her name, but after a mobile fingerprint scan, Snyder’s identity was confirmed, and deputies also learned that she had an active felony warrant for a shoplifting incident and a warrant from Ohio for ‘dangerous drugs’, according to the complaint.

After Snyder was taken into custody, Reed was unable to provide proof of insurance for the vehicle, and when he was asked if there was anything in the truck that deputies needed to know about, he said no, deputies said.

At that point, a K9 unit was deployed to perform a free-air sniff of the area of the vehicle which resulted in the K9 alerting deputies to the “odor of narcotics inside the vehicle,” according to the complaint.

Deputies then performed a search of the vehicle and found “several clear plastic bags containing suspected methamphetamine,” as well as a set of digital scales, a “large amount” of plastic bags, a handgun and a book with “handwritten notes,” deputies said.

In those notes, Snyder “wrote down various information including her goal of stopping ‘dope’,” as well as “information showing people’s names and aliases and how much they owed,” according to the complaint.

Reed and Snyder have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Reed is currently out on $4,000 bond; Snyder is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $30,000 bond.