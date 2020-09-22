2 brothers charged after entering victim’s motel room in Morgantown and threatening him with knife and bat, deputies say

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two brothers have been charged after entering victim’s motel room in Morgantown and threatening him with a knife and baseball bat, deputies said.

On Sept. 21, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a fight happening at the Morgantown Motel on Smithtown Road in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

Ryan Wyckoff

When deputies arrived, they were able to identify the individuals involved in the fight, one of whom was Ryan Wyckoff, 24, of Morgantown, and searched his person, deputies said.

During the search, deputies found “a large bag” containing 855 Alprazolam 2mg pills, and after receiving his Miranda statement, Wyckoff told deputies that he “came there looking for a gun that was stolen from him,” according to the complaint.

Deputies learned that Wyckoff and his brother, Christopher Wyckoff, 34, of Morgantown, were armed with a knife and a baseball bat, respectively, and “barged into room 32 and assaulted” a male in the room, deputies said.

Christopher Wyckoff

The victim had taken Christopher and Ryan to his vehicle so they could locate the gun, but at that point deputies had arrived on the scene, according to the complaint.

Ryan told deputies that “he found the pills in [the victim]’s vehicle and took them until his gun could be found,” and the victim told deputies about being threatened with a knife and a bat but denied being in possession of the alprazolam, deputies said.

The victim told deputies that “he was buying the pills off of Ryan,” however, a witness at the scene confirmed the robbery and stated “the Wyckoff brothers took the pills from [the victim]’s car,” according to the complaint.

Ryan Wyckoff has been charged with armed robbery and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,012 bond.

Christopher Wyckoff has been charged in connection to the incident. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.