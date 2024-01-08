FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people have been charged after allegedly admitting to being “neglectful” to a 5-year-old child in Marion County.

On Jan. 5, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at an address on McCoy Street in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

Aaron Kennedy

When deputies arrived, they made contact with Aaron Kennedy and Chelsea Kennedy, both of Fairmont, and noticed a 5-year-old child in the residence where they observed “burnt foils consistent with opioid use” throughout the residence, deputies said.

Deputies noted that “the foils with opioid residue was clearly in reach and accessible by the child” and Chelsea stated that she and Aaron “both opioids and has used them while being the sole persons in care” of the child, according to the complaint.

Also during that Mirandized interview, Chelsea “admitted that the foils were accessible to the child and contained opioid residue” and “openly stated in her own words that she admits to being ‘neglectful’ of [the child],” according to the complaint.

Chelsea and Aaron have been charged with gross child neglect. Aaron is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $30,012 bond. Chelsea is currently out on $3,012 bond.

Editor’s Note: An image is not available for Chelsea due to her being out on bond.