ROSEDALE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people have been charged after deputies found marijuana plants at a residence in Gilmer County.

Joni May

On June 30, deputies with the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Department were executing a domestic violence protection order at a residence in Rosedale, according to a criminal complaint.

While at the residence, Joni May, 32, of Rosedale, stated no one else was in the home, however, deputies heard a noise from a back bedroom, deputies said.

Jimmy Sandy

At that point, May “granted consent to search the residence,” and deputies located Jimmy Sandy, 39, of Rosedale, who “was cultivating marijuana in the bedroom,” according to the complaint.

In the room, deputies located 19 marijuana plants with a grow light, as well as “several items consistent with cultivation of marijuana,” a marijuana bong, “several” smoking devices, and other paraphernalia, deputies said.

Sandy and May have been charged with cultivation of marijuana. They are being held in Central Regional Jail.