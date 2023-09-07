GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people have been charged following a traffic stop in Taylor County where deputies say a man was in possession of drugs cut with sugar.

According to a criminal complaint, at around 9:04 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, deputies with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a vehicle on Middletown Road because the light over its registration was out.

Jason Cano

Once the vehicle pulled over, one deputy said he got out of his cruiser and approached the vehicle containing four people. While speaking to the driver, the deputy said he sensed she was nervous as she “had a blank stare and was acting out of the norm,” according to the complaint. While speaking to the driver, one of the passengers in the back seat of the vehicle, later identified as Jason Garcia Cano, 48, of Shinnston, approached the deputy and claimed that the driver was “a famous actor from a comedy movie.”

Danielle Rinehart

While being questioned by deputies, the group of four said they were on the way to the hospital because the woman in the back seat, later identified as Danielle Maria Rinehart, 24, of Clarksburg, was having a tooth issue, according to the complaint.

During questioning, Cano told the deputy that he had marijuana in his pocket but that he also had a medical marijuana card, according to the release. The deputy said that he then had Cano step out of the vehicle and searched his pockets with consent where he found a vial containing a white powder substance that the deputy was told was “sugar.” The deputy also said he found a smaller bag containing a substance later identified as heroin, additional loose “sugar,” $80 in cash and unused tin foil.

Rinehart told the deputy that Cano “takes the sugar and cuts his dope with it to give to her because she is pregnant and he is trying to wean her off of it,” the complaint said. The deputy also said that Rinehart told him Cano had given her narcotics earlier that morning.

The deputy then performed a consent search of the vehicle and found a blackish-blue book bag that belonged to Cano and contained, contained numerous cellphones, a black and orange portable scale with tin foil, white powder residue and another bag with Rinehart’s name on it that contained “a large quantity of drug paraphernalia.” Both Cano and Rinehart were then arrested, the complaint said.

Following her arrest, Rinehart was transported to Grafton City Hospital to have her tooth examined, as well as to test her for pregnancy due to her alleged narcotics use, the complaint said. During the visit, it was found that Rinehart was not pregnant and she was subsequently released from the hospital and detained, the complaint said.

During questioning at the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, Cano told a deputy that he was selling a “counterfeit substance” for $20 a .1 gram, according to the complaint, and that he would take approximately 3-4 grams of sugar to a gram of heroin to cut and sell and that Rinehart occasionally assisted him with sales.

Both Rinehart and Cano have been charged with intent to deliver a controlled substance and are currently being held at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $40,000 bond each. Cano faced misdemeanor charges earlier this year for allegedly attempting to stab three people with a knife.