BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people were charged after officers who were assisting with a home confinement check in Buckhannon found a home in “unsanitary” conditions with a child living there.

On Sunday, Oct. 22, Buckhannon Police officers went to home on Kanawha Boulevard where Katrina Hall, 38—the subject of the home confinement check—and William Butcher, 45, lived, according to a criminal complaint.

Katrina Hall William Butcher

Officers noted that “it was immediately apparent that the residence was in no condition to house” the 17-year-old girl who lived there. In the complaint, officers described “food and trash” covering the floor, as well as a “full bucket of human waste in the open.”

Rooms contained “trash, open 40 oz. beer bottles, cigarette packaging and other refuse,” and there was “a dog in a cage, having no food or water, and a large pile of feces” which had “obviously not have been cleaned in numerous days,” according to the complaint. There was also “no heat” and the bathrooms were “unsanitary,” officers said.

Hall and Butcher are charged with child neglect and cruelty to animals. They are being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail without bond.