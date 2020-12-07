2 charged after officers find drugs, paraphernalia in White Hall hotel room

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Two individuals have been charged after officers said they found drugs and paraphernalia in a hotel room in White Hall.

Corey Snider
Chasity Romeo

On Dec. 4, officers with the White Hall Police Department searched a room at the Days Inn hotel in White Hall, according to a criminal complaint.

Upon arriving at the room, they made contact with Chasity Romeo, 32, of Clarksburg; and Corey Snider, 42, of Fairmont, who were present with “multiple types” of narcotics, officers said.

A search of the room yielded narcotics, a small set of scales, money and packaging materials, according to the complaint.

Snider and Romeo have been charged with prohibited acts and conspiracy to commit a felony. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,012 bond.

