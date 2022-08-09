GRANVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two men have been charged after officers say they found drugs during a traffic stop in Granville.

Ian Umpstead

Officers with the Granville Police Department performed a traffic stop Monday on a vehicle being driven by an unlicensed individual, according to a criminal complaint.

Due to the driver, Earl Crites, 22, being unlicensed while the vehicle’s owner, Ian Umpstead, 48, of Morgantown, allowing him to drive, officers performed a probable cause search of the vehicle, officers said.

Earl Crites

Prior to the search, officers observed “meth pipes/tooters” in plain view, and a search of Umpstead’s person resulted in officers finding “individually wrapped narcotics” believed to be methamphetamine and cocaine, according to the complaint.

Also during the search, officers located “unused” bags and a set of scales which were “found in both the driver and passenger’s immediate area,” officers said.

Crites and Umpstead have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail.