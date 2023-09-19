BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Clarksburg man was charged with felony drug offenses for the third time this year after a traffic stop in Harrison County on Monday where police say fentanyl was thrown from a vehicle.

On Sept. 18, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department were patrolling the area of Johnson Avenue in Bridgeport when they observed a Black Chevrolet Tahoe cross a solid white line while trying to get on Interstate 79, according to a criminal complaint.

Parker Dennison

Officers pulled the vehicle over at mile marker 119. While the vehicle’s driver, Parker Dennison, 26, of Clarksburg, and the passenger, Johnathan Harlow, 34, of Clarksburg, were handing over their driver’s licenses, an officer “observed a snort straw with a burnt end fall out of Harlow’s wallet,” the complaint said.

Officers were also informed by public works that a bag was “thrown out the window prior” to the stop, and when Harlow was taken out of the vehicle, his hat held “aluminum foil containing a crystal substance,” according to the complaint.

Johnathan Harlow

During a search of the vehicle, officers found 10 grams of marijuana, less than a gram of methamphetamine, two sets of digital scales, five small bags, as well as five grams of fentanyl which was recovered from the bag thrown out of the vehicle, officers said.

Neither Dennison nor Harlow would claim ownership of the fentanyl; Harlow “claimed he threw a bag of sugar out of the passenger window,” but Dennison said Harlow threw the bag “past him out the driver’s side window,” according to the complaint.

Dennison and Harlow have been charged with conspiracy and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail.

This is the third time that Dennison has been arrested for felony drug charges in 2023. Just last month, he was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after he allegedly tried to dispose of fentanyl in the back of a police cruiser. He was also arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance back in February after police found almost nine grams of marijuana in his vehicle, according to court documents.