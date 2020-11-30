2 charged in Elkins after officers find drugs during routine traffic stop

ELKINS, W.Va. — Two people have been charged in Elkins after officers said they found drugs during a routine traffic stop.

On Nov. 30, officers with the Elkins Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a black Chevy Trailblazer which had its registration returned as belonging to a Mitsubishi, according to a criminal complaint.

Carolyn White

When officers made contact with the vehicle’s driver, identified as Carolyn White, 27, of Elkins, who “appeared to be nervous and was shaking uncontrollably” as officers spoke with her, officers said.

While officers spoke with her, White “attempted to put her purse behind her,” and when officers asked White if there was anything in the vehicle, she stated “‘no,’ as she continued to shake uncontrollably,” according to the complaint.

Officers then asked White to exit the vehicle and watched as she attempted “to place her purse over a glass smoking device” which was laying in the driver’s seat, officers said.

When officers performed a pat down search of White’s person, they felt a “soft circular container” which contained methamphetamine and heroin, as well a four pills of presumed Suboxone, according to the complaint.

Justin Ward

At that point, officers asked a male in the back seat, who was later identified as Justin Ward, 33, of Elkins, to exit a vehicle so a pat down search could be performed, officers said.

While performing the search of Ward’s person, officers found a plastic bag containing methamphetamine, a set of digital scales and heroin, according to the complaint, and officers then placed Ward into custody.

During a search of the vehicle, officers said they found “several” bags, a set of digital scales, an eyeglass container with bags matching the ones found on Ward and White, as well as a cell phone.

On the phone, there were messages which stated: “Your[sic] good bro. I’m just trying to move some s***” … “I’ll be in around noon. If I ever make it to mabie[sic] lol. Gotta move a g atleast[sic] somewhere,” according to the complaint.

Within White’s purse, officers found two books which had “….Half $350 Whole $700” and “…Smokers Chillum[sic], Butante[sic], Torch, Baggies, Scales,” written on them, officers said.

White and Ward have been charged with possession with intent. They are being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.