2 charged in Marion County after deputies find felony quantities of drugs and a minor in their hotel room

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Two people have been charged in Marion County after deputies said they executed a search warrant on their hotel room and found felony quantities of drugs and a minor inside.

Marcus Garland

On June 17, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant on a room at the Hampton Inn on Pleasant Valley Road in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

The room was registered to Marcus Garland, 48, of Baltimore, Maryland, and there was also a woman, identified as Franceska Stevenski, as well as there being child present in the room during the search, deputies said.

During the search, deputies found “a large amount” of methamphetamine, packaging material, a set of digital scales and more than $25,000 in cash in the room, as well as “a large amount of U.S. currency” in Garland’s pocket, according to the complaint.

Franceska Stevenski

Deputies also said they found $933 in cash, heroin, and methamphetamine in the Stevenski’s pocket, and that both Stevenski and Garland had cell phones which contained “numerous texts and calls” … “from subjects wishing to purchase controlled substances” from them.

Stevenski has been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $5,012 bond.

Garland has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit a felony and gross child neglect. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.