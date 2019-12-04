2 charged in Marion County for child abuse after police allegedly find drugs, syringes during welfare check

WHITE HALL, W.Va. — Two people are facing child neglect charges in Marion County after officers said they found drugs and syringes in their hotel room during a welfare check.

Jamie Ritter

On Dec. 3, officers with the White Hall Police Department were dispatched to perform a welfare check at a hotel room at the Red Roof Inn in White Hall, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, they saw the room was “a complete mess” with food and clothes all over the room, and also observed three children in the room, officers said.

Officers asked the adults in the room if there were any drugs or weapons in the room, they said there were not; then they were then given a backpack from Jamie Ritter, 34, of Fairmont, which contained several capped and uncapped syringes, as well as 30 grams of methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Joseph Campbell

Also in the room was Joseph Campbell, 36, of Fairmont, who claimed the drugs, as well as $3,000 in U.S. currency officers found in the room belonged to him, officers said.

Before CPS arrived to take possession of the children, Ritter told officers that one of them did not have a birth certificate and had “never seen the doctor,” according to the complaint.

Ritter is charged with child abuse creating risk of injury. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $30,000 bond.

Campbell is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and child neglect creating risk of injury. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,012 bond.