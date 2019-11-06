2 charged in Morgantown drug raid

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two men have been charged after a raid performed by the Mon Metro Drug Task Force allegedly finds drugs in their apartment.

According to a criminal complaint filed by officers with the task force, the raid took place at an apartment at 759 Garrison Avenue.

During the search, task force officers found Jaylin Jamerson, 21, of Morgantown; Marquis Lightfoot, 24, of Washington, D.C.; and an unnamed individual at the residence, officers said.

Also found during the search was several pounds of marijuana, scales, packaging materials, U.S. currency and a firearm, according to the complaint.

Lightfoot and Jamerson are charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Both are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.