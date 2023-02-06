BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people have been charged with child neglect in Upshur County.

Jessica Tenney

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, troopers with the Upshur County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were called to a residence in Buckhannon in reference to two children who “had run away from home because they were being abused,” according to a criminal complaint.

While speaking with the children, an 8-year-old and a 9-year-old, troopers were told they lived with Jessica Tenney, 28; and Scott Tenney, 30, both of Buckhannon, troopers said.

During that discussion, the children told troopers “they had run away because [Jessica and Scott] told them to get out of the house, so they did” and that “they ran away because they are being abused,” and that “this is the first time they have run away,” according to the complaint.

Scott Tenney

When troopers went to speak with Jessica and Scott, and Jessica answered the door and stated “she noticed the kids were in the back of the residence and 10 minutes later, she noticed they were missing,” and that “she looked for the children approximately 30 minutes before calling 911”; Scott also claimed to have helped look for the children, troopers said.

From looking at Jessica’s and Scott’s clothing, troopers determined they were dry, and that it was “dark during a rainstorm”; also at this time, troopers noted that the children had been missing for “one hour and one minute before Jessica contacted the 911 center and inquired if anyone had called about the juveniles,” according to the complaint.

Jessica and Scott have each been charged with two counts of child neglect. They are being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.