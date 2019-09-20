2 charged with possession after Mon Metro Task Force executes search warrant on Morgantown hotel room

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Two Morgantown residents are charged with possession with intent to deliver after task force members executed a search warrant on their hotel room.

On Sept. 19, members of the Mon Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant a search warrant at the Econo Lodge in Westover, according to a criminal complaint.

During the time of the search, Walter Johnson, 52, and Melissa Allen, 36, both of Morgantown, were present in the room, task force members said. In the room task force members found large quantities of methamphetamine, packaging materials and scales, according to the complaint.

Allen and Johnson are charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Both are being held in North Central Regional Jail.

