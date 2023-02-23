CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people were charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and methamphetamine after a search warrant was executed in Clarksburg’s North View neighborhood on Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint, the search was executed on a Goff Avenue home as part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking in north central West Virginia.

Antwann Horton Renee Thomas

Members of the West Virginia State Police’s SRT Team found Antwann Horton and Renee Thomas in the basement of the home, according to the complaint.

During the search, members of the Greater Harrison County Drug Task Force reported finding a substance that field tested positive for fentanyl weighing about 26 grams including its packaging and a substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine weighing about 29 grams including its packaging. There were also numerous packaging materials, digital scales, a drug leger and U.S. currency found, according to the complaint.