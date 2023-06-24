FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — An Ohio couple was arrested Friday after a trooper with the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) responded to an altercation reported on Hoult Road near the Marion County 911 Center.

The trooper met the couple, identified as Michael Allen Kocak, 49, and Dannielle Alicia Acevedo, 42, of Ohio, on the scene and they said that “they were previously involved with the incident,” according to a WVSP release.

Michael Allen Kocak Dannielle Alicia Acevedo

During their investigation, the trooper discovered that the couple’s vehicle had been stolen from Ohio. After further questioning, the male fled and attempted to escape in the rear of a pick-up truck that he had ordered to flee.

Both suspects were arrested and charged with “transferring/ receiving a stolen vehicle and conspiracy to commit a felony,” with further charges pending, the release said.

The couple is reportedly also wanted out of Ohio for “other serious and violent crimes,” according to the release.

Kocak and Acevedo are both currently lodged at North Central Regional Jail, Kocak with a $25,000 bond and Acevedo with a $15,000 bond.