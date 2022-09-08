CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two Clarksburg men were indicted on federal drug charges in separate cases on Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of West Virginia announced in press releases on its website.

Robert Maxwell

Robert Edward Maxwell, 43, was indicted on one count each of distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Maxwell is accused of distributing meth and fentanyl in November 2021 in Harrison County, as well as having a .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol even though he has a prior conviction and is prohibited from owning firearms. He was arrested in November of 2021 after a series of controlled buys performed by a confidential informant.

He was also arrested in October of 2020 when a Clarksburg Police Officer said drugs were found in Maxwell’s van during a traffic stop on Monticello Avenue in Clarksburg.

If convicted, Maxwell faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million for each of the drug charges and faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the firearms charge.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Greater Harrison Drug Task Force investigated.

Jack F. Gibbins, III, 44, was indicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine in connection to an incident that happened in July 2021 in Harrison County, according to the release.

On July 13, 2021, Gibbins was arrested after a police pursuit through Harrison County.

If convicted, Gibbins faces at least five and up to 40 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $5 million.

The Greater Harrison Drug Task Force, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Bridgeport Police Department investigated.

Back in October of 2019, Gibbins was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to a methamphetamine charge.