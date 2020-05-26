2 Clarksburg residents arrested after police find gun, drugs inside home

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Police arrested two Clarksburg residents accused of having drugs and a gun within reach of a child.

Angela Miller

According to a criminal complaint from the Clarksburg Police Department, an officer went to a home on Fowler Avenue for a brandishing complaint. Once there, police contacted the residents, Angela Miller, 33, and Eric Lane, 39.

Eric Lane

During the investigation, police said they found a loaded shotgun, with no serial number, leaning against a mantle, with three shotgun shells sitting on the mantle.

In the same room as the gun, police found in plain view a fixed blade knife; a digital scale; a small plastic container with approximately three grams of marijuana; a baggie with four yellow pills marked “TEVA 3926,” which were identified as diazepam; and one paper with a wax-type substance that appeared to be THC wax, according to the complaint.

Miller’s 10-year-old son had easy access to all of the items, police said.

Miller is charged with child neglect creating risk of injury and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Lane is charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.