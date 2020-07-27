2 Cuban men charged for stealing RVs from Randolph County after being caught on the W.Va. Turnpike for not paying tolls

ELKINS, W.Va. — Two Cuban men have been charged after being caught with stolen RVs from Randolph County after troopers said they passed by two separate toll booths without paying.

On July 24, troopers with the Randolph County Detachment of the West Virginia State Police were notified that two subjects were in custody in reference to a theft of RVs from Roy’s RV in Elkins, according to a criminal complaint.

Taylon Garcia

When troopers spoke to the the trooper who had the subjects — identified as Taylon Garcia, 34, and Yankier Garcia, 31, both of the Republic of Cuba — in custody with “heavy duty rental trucks hauling two campers with Roy’s RV stickers on them,” troopers said.

Taylon and Yankier Garcia were caught after troopers on the W.Va. Turnpike when they passed through the U.S. 19 and the I-77 Ghent toll booths without paying, according to the complaint, and Taylon was caught driving a white 2020 Ford F350 hauling a 2020 Jayco North Point camper and Yankier was caught driving a 2019 Dodge Ram hauling a 2021 Grand Design Reflection camper.

Yankier Garcia

Upon looking over surveillance footage of Roy’s RV lot, troopers observed four “heavy duty” pickup trucks pull into the parking lot and then they “hooked to campers and stole” them from the lot, troopers said.

Taylon and Yankier are both charged with grand larceny and conspiracy to commit a felony. They are both being held in Southern Regional Jail on $150,000 bond.