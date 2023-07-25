NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two Delaware men were charged for marijuana in Harrison County after being pulled over for going 59 miles per hour in a 55.

On July 25, officers with the Nutter Fort Police Department received information of a reckless driver traveling southbound on Interstate 79, according to a criminal complaint.

Kshawn Cox

Officers came in contact with the vehicle at mile marker 116 and followed it for several miles but “did not observe reckless driving,” officers said, “although the driver did enter the construction zone near the Lost Creek exit slightly above the speed limit at 59 miles per hour in a 55 mile-per-hour zone.”

At that point, they performed a traffic stop on the vehicle and learned its registration had expired in January 2023 before making contact with the vehicle’s occupants, identified as Kshawn Cox, 18, of Bridgeville, Delaware; and Colin Hastings, 18, of Greenwood, Delaware, according to the complaint.

While speaking with Cox and Hastings, officers noted “the odor of marijuana” coming from the vehicle, and Cox and Hastings stated they “smelled like marijuana because they had smoked it before leaving Delaware,” officers said.

Colin Hastings

When officers asked if there was any marijuana in the vehicle, Hastings “produced a plastic bag with a small amount of green leaf substance consistent with the appearance of marijuana,” so officers performed a search of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

During the search, officers located a sandwich bag with presumed marijuana in the center console, a backpack containing a mason jar “filled with individual bags containing green leaf substance.” Officers said the bags were “packaged in a manner consistent with selling the product.” They also found a set of scales, an open box of sandwich bags, two additional mason jars of presumed marijuana with one that “had all the green leaf substance loose” and the other “packaged for sale like the first jar,” officers said.

Cox and Hastings have been charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail.